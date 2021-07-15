Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd still together, the two paparazzi at a concert

The actress and singer were seen at the Mustafa the Poet concert on Friday, July 9, although it seems they did not participate together in the show

What’s going on between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd? The actress, 46, and the singer, 31, were spotted together again, this time at a concert. This is the third meeting in less than a month.

According to a Sun insider, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd , real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, would simply be friends. “Although he has never hidden that he has a huge crush on her and no one knows what could happen in the future”, he pointed out. Meanwhile, the two were caught together at a private concert by Mustafa in Los Angeles. To reveal it was the Instagram account Deuxmoi, which in the stories posted the photo of the actress and director and the singer-songwriter in the same location in Los Angeles. She, dressed in black, was in the company of daughters Shiloh and Zahara, while he, jacketed in jeans and sunglasses, was with some friends. The photos of the evening were then also published by a site dedicated to The Weeknd.

According to US Weekly, there were almost 500 people at the concert, including many celebrities. The performance itself lasted about an hour, then the stars present stayed in the room to chat with their friends. “ Angelina and The Weeknd they probably spoke at some point, especially if they know each other” revealed a source. “They were also in the same area.”

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, previous meetings

Earlier this month, the Hollywood star and Canadian artist had been caught for dinner with Giorgio Baldi, a well-known Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. As reported by the Sun, however, the two had already seen each other in June in New York, where they had lunch together. On that occasion she had brought with her her 17-year-old son Pax, a big fan of The Weeknd. According to some rumors, however, these meetings would actually hide professional reasons. “Angelina and The Weeknd had a business meeting – said a source from US Weekly – They got along very well, but there is nothing romantic between the two of them”.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, past stories

Angelina is still in the midst of the legal battle for custody of the children she had (and adopted) with Brad Pitt, married in 2014 and divorced in 2016. As for The Weeknd, in early 2015 he embarked on a relationship with the model Bella Hadid, interrupted by mutual agreement in November 2016 due to too many work commitments. From January 2017 to October of the same year he had a history with Selena Gomez. Starting from April 2018, the news of a flashback between the singer-songwriter and Bella Hadid spreads, a relationship that ended again in 2019.