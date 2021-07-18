Angelina Jolie at dinner with The Weeknd, new couple?

The actress and singer were pinched together at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles

Romantic or business dinner? It’s still too early to tell, for sure Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have come out of the closet. The actress and the singer met at a famous Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, and of course, they were immediately pinched by the paparazzi. There are those who are ready to swear that it is a new couple, on the other hand, they are both single …

To unite the “strange couple”, according to “E-News” could be the love for Ethiopia: “The Canadian singer’s parents are Ethiopian, while Angelina adopted her sixteen-year-old daughter Zahara Marley from the African country. The Weeknd also did to know that he will donate $ 1 million to Ethiopia now that the country faces great tension in its Tigray region. “

But there are those who claim that the meeting was only for business reasons. According to “Page Six” the singer is in fact trying to make the big leap in cinema. And apparently, he asked you for some advice on acting …