Angelina Jolie, at dinner with The Weeknd: work or new flame?

Angelina Jolie back under the lights of the gossip. After meetings with the ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, the American actress was Paparazzi at dinner in a well-known local of Santa Monica with the rapper The Weeknd. According to the reconstruction of Page Six, the two spent a few hours at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, in the famous district of Pacific Palisades, then they came out separately, so as not to be photographing together.

“They are not trying to hide anything, because there is nothing secret», revealed a source to the US site. «On the other hand, he is definitely focused on theenter the world of cinema, may have asked for Recommendations». In short, despite the fans already hoping for a new love story, the meeting between Angelina and The Weeknd – at the registry office Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – seems to have been only of character professional.

In fact, the Canadian artist, born in 1990, is really putting on stand-by music to focus on the acting And the script. After the cameo two years ago in the film «Rough Diamonds», Wrote an episode of «American Dad» aired twelve months ago, also giving the contribution with an original song. Now – as he revealed Variety – is trying to do the big step with a drama series for Hbo.

It will be titled “The Idol” and will tell the story of a pop singer who begins a relationship with a mysterious club owner of Los Angeles, which is also the leader of a secret sect. It is not yet known what role will be played by The Weeknd, which – in addition to being the actor – is working on the development of the plot together with Sam Levinson, creator of «Euphoria». That he met Angelina just to tell her about the project?

probable. But when it comes to theformer Mrs. Pitt, you know, the sirens of gossip are always ready to play.

