Angelina Jolie: birthday with blond hair and special effects

Images of the trailer for marvel's eternals movie,

It will be a special birthday!

Angelina Jolie will have its birthday special, today 4 June 2021. With special effects…. and blond hair! Yes, among the latest photos circulated of the actress, ex-wife of Brad Pitt, stand out those that portray the beautiful Angelina Jolie with a thick and long golden hair.

The American actress turns today 46 years. hers passed by dark lady (she was also bulized for her physical appearance …) is all in the most beautiful (and some rare) images of her life. And of its beauty evolution.

Beauty icon she has always been committed to various fronts in humanitarian projects. For Guerlain, he participates in the environmental initiative to protect bees and the ecosystem. Do you remember the memorable photo of the actress wrapped in a swarm of bees?

Angelina Jolie: a blond-haired birthday

Angelina Jolie eternal marvel

Angelina Jolie in Eternals. IPA photo

How he will celebrate his 46th birthday, Angelina Jolie? Who knows if he kept the blonde hair which served her for script needs. Yes, with a dark regrowth very evident and cool, the actress played the role of Thena in marvel’s eternals film by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao. Coming out next November…

Angelina Jolie, beauty evolution: unseer photos of a dark lady

Special effects are planned for the Angelina/intelligent warrior capable of manipulating cosmic energy. And for Salma Hayek who will star in the film.

Meanwhile, Angelina enjoys walks and shopping with her daughters. After Zahara (and his afro braccine), it is the turn of Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. Blond hair like his own.

Angelina Jolie vivienne jolie Pitt daughter

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. IPA photo

Friend


