Angelina Jolie didn’t want to play Lara Croft

Angelina Jolie revealed that at first she did not intend to accept the role of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, the successful film series based on the video game franchise of the same name. In the end we know well that the actress has accepted and, also, that that character has guaranteed her a huge success with the public. But initially the diva was very doubtful about the part, not feeling comfortable with the iconic clothes that then consecrated her to diva of the big screen. So much so that she was remembered especially for that garment, incarnation on earth of the “divine” Lara Croft. Angelina Jolie’s revelation about not wanting to impersonate Lara Croft is recent: the actress said it during an interview with Collider. Engaged in the production of her next film, Who Wish Me Dead, and next to act on the set of The Eternals, the film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by Chloe Zhao, the actress does not forget to talk in interviews about her iconic character. And she wanted to explain the reasons that initially led her to say no to the role proposal.

Angelina Jolie’s words

Lara Croft at confornto: Alicia vs Angelina Loading... Advertisements “I wasn’t sure I wanted to play the film because I felt the character wasn’t for me. At the beginning, in fact, I said no. Then the producers told me that I could travel the world and train with the British army and so I had three months to decide what to do. Now I would encourage anyone to do so. Give yourself a few months to travel, push yourself beyond your limits, so that you understand what you can really do. You will discover that there are many things you did not know you could do, even crazy and strange. That’s why I love it,” said Angelina Jolie during the recent interview with Collider. Its initial no dates back to before 2001, the year in which it was then released Lara Croft as Tomb Raider with Jolie as the protagonist. Precisely that “pushing oneself beyond one’s limits” on which Angelina Jolie emphasizes is what is at the base of her rosy career.

The actress is famous for always wanting to act in the first person, relying as little as possible on stuntmen for dangerous scenes and any stunts (in the case of Tomb Raider, also remove the word Any in front of stunts). He also supported it on the occasion of this new interview, in which he explained that viewers notice the difference when a stuntman intervenes instead of the actor.

If it is the actor himself who acts, clearly the result will be more authentic and natural. And, hear hear, the public is still looking for authenticity, today more than ever we would dare to say. Perhaps fed up with that continuous perfection given by Photoshop and improvement filters that goes crazy everywhere, from glossy magazine covers to selfies on Instagram …

Lara Croft, a character “with golden eggs”

Lara Croft: the sequel to the film will be directed by Misha Green Luckily Angelina Jolie then changed her mind, saying yes to the part. It is in fact a character that we could define with the proverb “the chicken with the golden eggs”… Lara Croft as Tomb Raider grossed the beauty of $274 million at the box office. The sequel was also a resounding success: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life in fact, he earned 160 million dollars, once again starring Angelina Jolie in the skilful shoes (those shorts that became famous). In 2016, however, the baton passed to Alicia Vikander, who took the place of Jolie in the role of Lara Croft. The new sequel, written by Misha Green, and an anime series based on video games that will arrive soon on Netflix is in the pipeline.