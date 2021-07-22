Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt

Single is better! And if to say it is one of the most beautiful women of the plains AKA Angelina Jolie, then we take pen and paper and begin to write down her advice for a happier life. When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have announced to the world their divorce in 2016, after 12 years of love and 2 years of marriage, the world was divided into two: those who could not believe it and those who already thought of a flashback between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. In fact the actor of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood he did not delay in unleashing the gossip about himself and his sentimental situation. If with Jennifer Aniston we talk about simple and sincere friendship, the same cannot be said for the model Nicole Poturalski to whom the actor has been linked for a few months.

And in all this: Angelina? The actress of Tomb Rider made a constant press silence about his sentimental situation, at least until his recent interview with and! News, to which he explained the reasons why she decided to stay single after her divorce with Brad Pitt, despite the fact that 5 years have passed since the breakup. “I’ve been alone for a long time,” she admitted in the interview, “Probably because I have a very long list of cons.”

In short, the number 1 secret of Angelina Jolie is not to be satisfied, to be demanding towards a partner who has more pros than cons and who in addition to love proves to be able to undertake a relationship that does not even have a shadow of toxic. At the age of 45, explains the actress, her priorities have changed and at number one there are children: “Many times you wake up and say to yourself: I have to make sure my kids are okay. I have to make sure they are well mentally too. But honestly, I think they’ve been thinking for years: I have to make sure mom is okay“.

Responding then to doubts about loneliness, Angelina Jolie she explains, more confident than ever, that her troop of six children thinks about putting her in a good mood: “They really take care of me. We are a great team. So I’m very, very lucky.” Word of mom Angelina: you can be single, mom, happily divorced (even by someone like Brad Pitt) and wake up every day thinking that everything goes wonderfully as it should.

