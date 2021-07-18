Angelina Jolie, flashback with former Jonny Lee Miller?

atdeaths that go, loves that return. Even years later. Not only Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: that the flashback between the Bennifers is the news of summer 2021 there is no doubt. But the pop star may not be the only one who has thought back to an ex-love. also Angelina Jolie may have taken a step back: there are rumors of a rapprochement of the actress with Jonny Lee Miller, her ex-husband, the first to whom she said yes in 1996.

Angelina Jolie, romantic dinner with ex Jonny Lee Miller?

Last Friday, the Hollywood star was immortalized near the Brooklyn apartment where her ex-husband lives. Angelina flew to New York with her children to celebrate her 46th birthday. And he took the opportunity to greet the ex with whom, it seems, she remained on excellent terms even after the divorce.

Long brown trench coat, Louis Vuitton bag and mask, l‘actress brought with her only an expensive one bottle of Peter Michael wine. No children in tow, no bodyguards. These are signs that would suggest a Romantic dinner between the two ex.

The next morning, then, according to reports from PageSix, the British actor, 48, went for a run in the rain in the same neighborhood. And just enough for romantics around the world to hope for a flashback.

Love with Jonny and the lightning wedding

It was the year 1995 when love broke out between a very young Angelina Jolie and the one who would become the first husband of the Hollywood star. The actress debuts as the protagonist in the film Hackers and on the set he knows Jonny Lee Miller, the English actor who on March 28, 1996 becomes her husband. Lightning wedding and lightning wedding: it will last only a year. The two separated the following year and officially divorced in 1999.

Angelina Jolie: “Divorcing Jonny was the stupidest thing”

It seems that the cause of the breakup is the busy work schedule of both that would have forced them to live far from each other. Yet, despite the separation, it seems that the two remained linked by a deep feeling of friendship. And that’s not all.

Jolie, in some interviews, has clearly expressed her regret for the end of the marriage with Jonny Lee Miller. “Jonny and I have never quarreled and never hurt each other. I really wanted to be his wife. I really wanted to commit myself» revealed to the Mirror. And, again, in a 2004 interview, said that divorcing Miller “was probably the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.”

Loading... Advertisements

A new life for both of us

After their separation, both actors attempted to turn the page. Jolie continued to marry and divorce twice more (with Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003 and with Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2019) while Miller has ten years of marriage behind him with the actress of Law &Order Hicks, Michele. The couple separated in 2018.

iO Woman Beauty Club Join a club made of novelty,

personalized recommendations and exclusive experiences

Now, Angelina and Jonny are single again. Both in search of true love. What they thought they had found in 1996 in each other’s arms.

iO Woman ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED