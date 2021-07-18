Angelina Jolie has a new tattoo, and her story is beautiful (and we had no doubts)

Yet it moves: so says the new tattoo that appeared on Angelina Jolie’s forearm, who chose to bring back on her body the famous quote from Galileo Galilei, strictly in Italian.

A phrase attributed to the great astronomer dating back to 1633, who spoke thus after being forced to deny before the pope his own scientific discovery regarding the fact that it was the Earth that revolves around the Sun and not the other way around. Claims that went against Ptolemaic theories and therefore no longer placed man at the center of the universe.

Despite the obligation to retract what was declared, Galilei was unable to do anything in the face of scientific evidence: ” Eppur moves “, it means precisely this and by extension that despite everything, the truth remains the truth and that sooner or later everyone will be forced to accept it. A sentence full of meaning, representative of the tenacity of the actress, who has also lived through very difficult experiences but has never let herself be disheartened. Perhaps a message that Angelina sent to ex Brad Pitt, with whom she is in the midst of a tough legal battle over custody of the children after a painful separation?

The Galilei quote adds to the actress’s large collection of tattoos, which has twenty-one in all and which cover her back and arms, all linked and inspired by her life experiences, the Buddhist religion, humanitarian commitment, and people you love her. The latest arrival, in fact, is found right above a quote in Persian by the medieval poet Rumi which reads “Far beyond the ideas of right and wrong there is a field. I’ll wait for you over there “.

The tattoo was discovered by the American site PageSix, which immortalized Angelina Jolie walking a few days ago through the streets of New York, where she was celebrating her 46th birthday with her six children. During this stay in the Big Apple, she also found time to visit her first husband, the British actor Jonny Lee Miller, star of the TV series Elementary (and of the cult film Trainspotting ). Remained on excellent terms and already seen together recently, according to rumors between the two could be a flashback. Angelina Jolie has a new tattoo, and her story (well) is beautiful, and we had no doubts … knowing her.