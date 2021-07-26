Angelina Jolie has already seen the full trailer of the Marvel movie

Among the most anticipated productions of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe there is also The Eternals, a film directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao and that will bring for the first time to the big screen the characters created by Jack Kirby in the 70s. At the moment a complete trailer has not yet been released, but apparently Angelina Jolie has already seen it.

To reveal it was the well-known actress during a recent interview with the microphones of Access Hollywood. Angelina Jolie will play the role of Thena and is just one of the big stars in the cast. We will also find Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Salma Hayek as Ajak and Kit Harrington as Black Knight.

In April, the director revealed that she was still at work with the editing, but now the film should be finished. The release in American cinemas is set for November 5.

Angelina Jolie saw the trailer for The Eternals

the Eternal they are a branch of mankind genetically manipulated by the Celestial, in constant struggle with their evil counterparts, the Deviant. They have above-normal physical and mental abilities, can partially control the mind of others, can teleport and levitate.

Obviously their most important characteristic is that of being immortal. Every time they are killed, they are reborn in Olympia, adults and with memories completely intact.

Loading... Advertisements

Also read: The Eternals, Marvel relaunches comic book series. All the details

Considering how Marvel’s next movie is Black Widow, due out in July, and has already released the trailer for Shang-Chi, coming in September, is very likely to have an official first look at The Eternals may arrive in the coming months.

Waiting for the first official trailer, we advise you to recover the volume Olympia – The Eternals by Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr. You can find it, at an affordable price, by clicking here.