Angelina Jolie: her favorite sandals now on sale

Signed Salvatore Ferragamo, here are Angelina Jolie’s favorite sandals. Those with whom she has been spotted repeatedly in recent weeks. Low heel, font band, golden log plate, representing the passepartout accessory of the summer. Comfortable and versatile, to match day and evening, now on sale on the website of the Florentine maison in the gold version.

5 looks in a sandal

If after a year of pandemic the comfort factor has become an indispensable ingredient of our way of dressing, combining elegance and practicality today is the basic recipe for successful styling. The shoes, cross and delight, are the accessory that most reflects this new need. And it is no coincidence that the low heel trend this year is the master. Green light to ultra chic and chameleon sandals, to wear non-stop. The style variables? Angelina Jolie shows her in four very different looks (to be discovered in the gallery), in different situations, always with the same shoe.

Globetrotter version, at the airport with trench coat, trolley and Celine maxi bag. But also by night, with long, black, elegant dress and puff sleeves. Daily chic with the jacket suit and trousers total white, fluid and light. Neo bont-ton with a skirt, white t-shirt and shoulder strap in canvas and leather. Discover all the looks of Angelina Jolie with low heels in the gallery.

