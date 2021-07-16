News

Angelina Jolie: her favorite sandals now on sale

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Signed Salvatore Ferragamo, here are Angelina Jolie’s favorite sandals. Those with whom she has been spotted repeatedly in recent weeks. Low heel, font band, golden log plate, representing the passepartout accessory of the summer. Comfortable and versatile, to match day and evening, now on sale on the website of the Florentine maison in the gold version.

5 looks in a sandal

Angelina Jolie_Ferragamo (1) -

If after a year of pandemic the comfort factor has become an indispensable ingredient of our way of dressing, combining elegance and practicality today is the basic recipe for successful styling. The shoes, cross and delight, are the accessory that most reflects this new need. And it is no coincidence that the low heel trend this year is the master. Green light to ultra chic and chameleon sandals, to wear non-stop. The style variables? Angelina Jolie shows her in four very different looks (to be discovered in the gallery), in different situations, always with the same shoe.

ferragamo sandals

Salvatore Ferragamo sandals: the model chosen by Angelina Jolie is on sale in a jewel version.

Loading...
Advertisements

Globetrotter version, at the airport with trench coat, trolley and Celine maxi bag. But also by night, with long, black, elegant dress and puff sleeves. Daily chic with the jacket suit and trousers total white, fluid and light. Neo bont-ton with a skirt, white t-shirt and shoulder strap in canvas and leather. Discover all the looks of Angelina Jolie with low heels in the gallery.

Friend ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

462
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
349
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
343
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
332
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
316
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
314
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
298
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
292
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
256
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
224
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top