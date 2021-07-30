Angelina Jolie, in the new world

This article is published in issue 15 of Vanity Fair on newsstands until April 13, 2021

When it rose in Los Angeles on the first Tuesday of November last year, the sun brought with it an auspicious promise. At 7 a.m., ballot boxes across California opened for an election that would mark a generation, while the team of British Vogue it stopped at a discreet hidden estate in a quiet corner of Los Feliz, on which towered a charming Italian Revival-style villa built in 1913 and steeped in Hollywood history.

Just like its owner.

Angelina Jolie – actress, director, human rights activist – had invited us to spend two days with her, opening the doors of her world to us. Say that the house she shares with her six children – Maddox, 19 years old, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and the 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – it is full of life, it is an understatement. Laughter, chatter, food, dogs, lizards, political discussions, music, improvised haircuts, zoom meetings are part of everyday life (the guys also ended up in the photos, of course). As is now the norm, I joined them from London remotely for styling. Angelina, who wears the same clothes until they are completely lisi and loves vintage, shared some of her favorite garments.

It was an amazing day, and also a long evening, and then another amazing day. We compulsively checked our mobile phones between shots to see the election results and felt more and more euphoric. A few weeks later, Angelina, 45, and I had a long chat, and her hot laughter and thoughtful pauses are as fascinating live as on the big screen.

What follows is a portrait of a woman, a mother and a rebel. With two decades of experience as a human rights activist, and a number of new art projects coming up, she seemed thoughtful and open, cautiously hopeful for both her future and that of the world. As always, what is most striking about Angelina is that, regardless of what life puts in front of her, her passion remains unchanged.

Angelina, what a pleasure to chat with you. There is a new president in the White House, positive progress has been made with vaccines and we are at the height of a new season. Do you feel hopeful?

“Well, I place many of my hopes for the future in the younger generation. Maybe because I live with six children between the ages of 12 and 19, so I have that particular group under my eyes – and I certainly see how much pressure they put on us at their age. They are overwhelmed by an avalanche of information from which we were sheltered. But I see Mad (Maddox, ed) online talking in Russian with someone or with Korea, or Shi (Shiloh, ed) who greets his friends in Namibia, I see how young people get in touch and get to know each other without geographical barriers. That’s how they’re going to start solving our problems.”

What have the last few months been like for you? I know you’ve been home in Los Angeles with your kids.

“I think that, like most families, we had to deal with this reality, but of course there were other events in our daily lives. The lockdown began when Zahara had just left the hospital (he had undergone surgery at the beginning of the year, ed), and we were so happy that he was fine that we went into isolation with a different mood. But then there were also other events: Pax that begins the last year of school, but can not enjoy everything that it means to be in the last year; Zahara who took the license, and did the test with the examiner in protective overalls and with masks. It’s not how you imagine those moments. But birthdays pass and in a way it made us all feel very human together. There is something beautiful about this.

I agree. We had the great pleasure of photographing you in your home, which was owned by Cecil B. DeMille. How wonderful…

“I wanted us to be close to their dad, who lives five minutes from here. At first it seemed a bit strange, it was like sneaking between DeMille and Chaplin. I especially like the fact that it doesn’t have an entertainment room, but on the other hand there are plenty of trails and places to walk and think. I feel very lucky to have them right now.”

You can describe a typical day of theto your family?

“Well, I’ve never been very good at standing still. Although I always wanted to have a large family and be a mother, I imagined it a bit like Jane Goodall, traveling, in the middle of the jungle. I didn’t see myself as a traditional mom. I feel like I lack the skills to be a traditional housewife mother. I get away with it because the children are quite patient and help me, but I’m not good at all».

Oh, I don’t believe it!

“I love them and I feel that we are really a team. It may sound cliché, but if you love you do your best, and even if you end up burning eggs, it doesn’t matter at the end of the day. But you’ve seen my children, they’re pretty smart.”

They are the demonstration of how you raised them. You should be proud.

“Thank you.” (laughs)

We spent two wonderful days together to photograph this story. I knew how important it was for the images to reflect where you came from as a woman. Where do you feel now in life, what perspective do you have on the world?

“I feel like I’ve overcome some things. I’m trying to be confident. I think it’s something we’ve all discovered thanks to the pandemic.”

One of the things I respect most about you is the way you never lose sight of your passions. You will soon be published a book for children and teenagers with Geraldine Van Bueren QC and Amnesty International: can you tell me something more?

“It’s called Know Your Rights (And Claim Them), know your rights and claim them. We want to help younger people identify who or what prevents them from accessing fundamental human rights and how to try to defend themselves. The basic message is: no one has the right to harm you, to silence you.

fantastic.

“Young people are committed, ready to fight. But there is a level of misinformation that we have never had to deal with growing up. We want the book to help give them the tools to strengthen them in the fight for rights and make them autonomous in a very practical way».

An important job.

“Maybe it’s just the little punk that’s still in me, but I like the spirit of young people. I believe they can see what is right and wrong more clearly. I see a lot of adults finding all kinds of excuses for certain behaviors, and it’s usually young people who say right away, “But this is just wrong, I don’t accept it.” I want to stay that way.”

You are a special envoy of the UN Refugee Agency. You’ve been with them for about twenty years, have you?

«Twenty years this year».

incredible.

«I started at twenty, I left with boots and backpack, I wanted to try to understand what the hell was happening in the world. I tried to give myself a broader education than I had had at school. I grew up in an empty place, in many ways, so I had to broaden my horizons».

Has this experience changed you?

“I went through a phase in which I was so upset and angry about a system that tolerates millions of people being driven out of war, genocide, persecution. I’m still furious about injustices, but while as a young man I wanted to tear down the system, I learned that I have to fight to try to change it from within.”

How do you feel when you think back to your work with the UN?

“I have a love-hate relationship with the UN. I like it when we find practical solutions to protect those who need it most. I love seeing people all over the world risking their lives for it. What I detest is the lack of attention that governments show in trying to solve upstream the reasons why people are forced to flee. I hate when everyone’s rights are not defended in the same way. And even when I hear that instead of encouraging people and countries to be independent, governments seem to benefit from the fact that they are powerless.”

Do you think the discourse on refugees has evolved over the last two decades?

“I would say it’s gotten worse. We speak as if refugees were a burden. But they had to adapt, they have different skills, a different look in the eyes. They confronted their humanity in a profound way, they opposed oppression. We should honour their fight, honour those who have escaped from the bombs and protected their children.”

You’ve directed movies and documentaries, and you’re about to get back behind the camera for the biopic about war photographer Don McCullin. Don is one of my favorite photojournalists: what prompted you to adapt his autobiography for the big screen?

“I’m still very nervous, even the other day I wrote to him for ask him questions, and I reread my email a thousand times. Don is an amazing man. The film is about him, but also about the conflicts he witnessed, about the fact that they often hid darker truths, and about people’s lives in those now famous photographs».

And later this year you’ll be on the big screen in Marvel’s Eternals, starring Richard Madden and Salma Hayek. I felt that there may be a golden jumpsuit.

“I love this cast and the fact that we’re all reunited together. I am happy to support Chloé’s vision (Zhao, ed) and Marvel’s commitment to broadening the perspective on how we see “superheroes”. Going around in a golden suit was not quite as I imagined my forty years but it is a kind of positive madness, it seems to me».

Do you feel like you’re in a happy phase of your life?

“I don’t know. The last few years have been quite difficult, I have committed myself to getting our family back on track. It is healing slowly, like the ice melting and the blood starting to circulate again.

It’s a journey…

“I haven’t arrived yet, not yet. But I hope to make it. I’m working on it. I like to be more mature. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than when I was younger. Maybe because… I don’t know… perhaps because my mother did not live very long, so there is something about growing old that gives me a feeling of victory, more than sadness».

sure.

“So I like it. I can’t wait to get to fifty: I feel that at fifty I will reach my peak. Even though the other day I was on the trampoline ready to dive and the boys shouted, “No, mom, don’t do it. You can get hurt.” And I thought, “God, isn’t that funny?” There was a time when I was a star of action movies, and now my kids tell me not to dive because they’re afraid it will hurt me.”

I love this thing, yes. Children always tell you how things are.

“Even if they are small, they know that what matters is to feel loved, safe. Protect those you love and prevent them from hurting themselves. To know oneself, one’s own truth and not to live in lies”.

You are committed to raising them as global citizens. Why is it so important to be a parent in this way?

“They come from all over the world. When I see Mad moving to Cambodia, it’s his home. He is a Cambodian boy, and at the same time he is also an American citizen and a citizen of the world. But it is not only essential that he goes there, it is important that his brothers also go there. We were very lucky to have a family formed by different cultures and races. We’re learning from each other.”

You have built a family of individuals.

“Yes, I feel it’s important to be accepted, you know? I mean, it’s critical for mothers, and for parents in general. But I think it is even more so if you have adopted children. They also have to choose you. It’s not that the family is just parents and they are in it. It’s our family.”

As a parent, what advice would you give to bring your children to acquire a certain awareness, both social and environmental?

“Well, I know it may sound strange, but it is important to pass on the message that doing good or giving is not a duty. If we can help children realize that it is not about duty or service, or charity, but about enjoying an existence connected to people who respect each other, the feeling is very different.

It was wonderful during the photo shoot to see that the guys had so much fun with the clothes. It seems that they all have a distinct style.

“I couldn’t impose anything on anyone, which is part of the fun. They’re all very different.”

They’re great, aren’t they?

«A lot». (both laugh)

How has your relationship with motherhood changed, as the children grew up, from the beginning to the hour?

“I was my mother’s best friend. I loved having them, I love being awake in the evening talking to my kids. I like the teenage years, but also the ones immediately after. I love spending time with them.”

Do I occasionally disagree with you?

“Oh, yes… They think I’m a bit ridiculous, as it should be. And they all know me differently. You know, they went through that moment when they realize that there’s nothing special about me. I’m just older. I don’t know how to solve everything, I just have good intentions».

You’re mommy.

“Yes, I’m the mom.”

You have always been very thoughtful in your clothing choices.

“I invest in quality pieces and then wear them until they are deducate. Boots, a favorite coat, a bag, I don’t change them often, you know? I’ve always been like this.”

Is there an element of sustainability in this too?

“We’re all trying to figure out how to make sustainable purchases, but I imagine there will be more and more regulations, and I think that’s the best thing that can happen. Because even an attentive consumer can be deceived by a good promotion of something that is not in fact of quality, right?».

In fact.

«Enjoying vintage garments to the last, rediscovering second-hand shops seems to me part of the way to go. And as for beauty, Guerlain is really one of my favorites. Z (Zahara, ed) and I use the same perfumery products, such as shower cream or moisturizing lotion. I like that she and I will also remember each other for a fragrance. Especially since my first memory of Guerlain was the scent of my mother’s powder».

You talked about Guerlain. Can you tell me about your project with them and with the beekeepers?

«The goal is to train women in different countries, so that they can work as beekeepers. In fact, one of the first women to enter the program comes from the area where we work in Cambodia».

fantastic. Is there anything that people don’t know about you and that might surprise them?

“Oh my God! I’ve always heard this question asked and I thought: who knows what I would answer if someone asked me. But I never prepared the answer. Mhmm. Someone told me I was surprised that below I’m a foreign policy expert. I’m a little more boring than people might think… a bit ‘smeared».

Finally, since I find it very difficult to disconnect, I would like to know what you do to try to relax, so I could take lessons.

“Ah! If anyone knew how to relax, I’d really like to take lessons. I never learned though, and I decided, at 45, that it will never happen.

all right. (both laugh)

“On the contrary, I will do more and more.”

Sounds good.

“I’m going to do just that.”

