Angelina Jolie, inside the decision to stay at home with her children

Angelina Jolie never said much about Brad Pitt, the divorce that has caused scandal, the accusations of abuse and violence. On Wednesday, however, guest of an American show to promote his latest film, he wanted to explain why, in recent years, he has devoted so little time to directorial activity. «In recent years, I have not been able to work as a director. I had to stay at home more,” explained the actress, mother of six boys, reiterating how “In certain circumstances, for our family, I had to stay at home”.

Brad Pitt’s name, in Jolie’s words, has never appealed, nor has the actress ever spoken, openly, of divorce. Only, discussing the imminent release of Those who whised me dead, a thriller being promoted, has hinted at the rapid growth of his children, the needs that this specific passage of human age, from child to adult, entails. “These are the years in which, for real, they turn into adults. I’m happy to be able to be with them and to be sure to do the best I can,” Jolie said.

READ ALSO

Angelina Jolie, less set and more family: “That’s why I left directing”

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Angelina Jolie ready to “accuse Brad Pitt of domestic violence”