Angelina Jolie lays bare: “It’s not easy to find love after Brad”



Angelina Jolie at the supermarket with her son: without makeup and in total black

Angelina Jolie he confesses, he lays himself bare, he admits that he has difficulty in finding love after Brad Pitt. Willy-nilly, their story was epochal: two stars of the Star System, important actors, benefactors and enormous charm. Despite allegations of violence between the two and a divorce that will likely be among the most expensive ever, the ghost of their love continues to persist.

In a long interview with and!, Angelina told herself from the point of view of her intimacy: “I have been alone for a long time now, I have a long list of no, thank you”. The separation between the two came almost unexpectedly: from the outside, for us mere mortals, they looked perfect. But then, when you turn off the lights and set aside the red carpets, Angelina and Brad were anything but to be taken as an example.

Admits it’s not simple to find love after being with Brad for so long and have shared together an important piece of life. It was 2012 when the couple officially became engaged; in 2014, a dream wedding in their castle in France, in Miraval. In 2016, then, the announcement of the divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences“. Since then, time has passed: five years, in which neither of them seems to have really moved forward.

Speaking of love, she lays bare, believes in herself, but above all chooses to take care of work and family. And it is precisely to his children that he owes everything: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Know and Vivienne. “They take care of me.” During the interview, one cannot help but notice the enormous affection that Angelina feels for her children, revealing that for years, especially after the divorce, they have been focused on her.

“They always make sure I’m okay. We are a team and I feel incredibly lucky.” For Angelina, in the end, love is not yet around the corner. It is an abstract concept, which he feels and feels every day for his children, but not for another man. After Brad, it is not easy to start again: it is never easy, after all, to mend the wounds of the heart and find someone who can embroider a new feeling, perhaps stronger and more sincere.