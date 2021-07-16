Angelina Jolie officially forgets Brad Pitt. Here’s with whom.

It would seem that the forty-six-year-old actress has fallen in love with a singer fifteen years younger.

The official status has not yet arrived, but if it is true that for the penal code three clues serious, precise and concordant make a test, then we can say with almost certainty that Angelina has a relationship with the singer The Weeknd.

Proof of this, the fact that the couple would be spotted together for three times in less than a month: at dinner with Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles and before that at a reserved lunch, but above all at the private concert of Mustafa.

In the environment it is said that between the two there is only a strong friendship but the young singer has never denied having a huge crush for her. It is no mystery that the young man has a predilection for beautiful women.

He has, in fact, behind him two important relationships with two breathtaking beauties: the one with the actress Selena Gomez, ex of Justin Bieber and the one with the super supermodel of Palestinian origin Bella Hadid.

About The Weeknd

The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is known to most as the singer of the hit song “Blinding Lights”. He is 30 years old and was born in Toronto to Ethiopian immigrants.

Today it is undoubtedly one of the bright stars of R&B music, but had a difficult past, growing up only with his mother and maternal grandmother after the abandonment of his father and beginning to abuse Drugs already at the age of eleven.

In 2007 he decided to drop out of school to start writing songs. Seventeen years old he started a musical project with the support of the producer named The Noise.

Its launch owes it to a track recorded with the rapper Drake and posted on You tube, which has made many views and made it known to the world.

With his first mixtape House of Balloons gets the critical acclaim that labels him as a rising star of R&B music internationally.

With his single ” Earned It “, which becomes the soundtrack of the film “Fifty Shades of Gray” wins a Oscar nominations but it doesn’t win.

