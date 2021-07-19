Angelina Jolie pinched outside the house of ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie wore a long beige trench coat and a Louis Vuitton bag, as well as a mask to protect herself from Covid. And another detail that perhaps should not be overlooked is that the hair was loose … Many would give the loose hair a value of will of seduction greater than the zazzera collected in a chignon or in a ponytail. But these are clearly clues freely interpreted by the fervent imagination of the fans, in the hope of having a nice love story to chat about this summer.

The actress was in the Big Apple to celebrate her birthday with her children. He probably took the opportunity to greet a friend, as the former couple of lovers remained on very good terms. But the voices hoping for a flashback have joined the romantic chorus, giving the go-to a howl of love that finds the network as a megaphone…

Angelina Jolie she was seen entering the home of ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, a paparazzi just as she entered the entrance hall of her New York home in Brooklyn.

The bottle in hand



deepening





Brad Pitt v Angelina Jolie, Joint Custody

However, a clue that would suggest a dinner at the ex-husband’s house, (perhaps romantic dinner, who knows) is the cadeau that Angelina Jolie brought with her. He was holding a bottle by Peter Michel. Only the candlelight is missing and the mystery is solved, in short … On social media everyone is turning into private investigators, cheering for the couple of former lovers now good friends that many hope to see again with faith on their finger.

Loading... Advertisements

For now, however, the only wedding band it is not the wedding but the real passion for the gossip of the public. It could in fact be a normal reunion between old friends (only Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Chandler can do them, sorry?)

The marriage between Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller did not last long: they married on March 28, 1996, separated only after a year, and then divorced in February 1999. The two remained on good terms.

Like so many of Angelina Jolie’s relationships, also for this one it can be said that “galeotto was the set”: she and the English actor were in fact co-protagonists of the film Hackers of 1995.

Whether it was a romantic evening or a repatriation among old friends, certainly meeting a loved one can only have pleased the actress, especially in this very critical period of her life.

We remember that Angelina Jolie is facing a difficult divorce with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, from whom she separated 6 years ago.

“I separated for the sake of my family, my children. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their recovery,” Jolie had said of the decision to separate.

But a legal battle to have children has seen the two ex line up in a head-to-head, putting both to the test also psychologically. Their war has ended, for now, with Pitt obtaining joint custody of five of the six children, namely Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

The other son, Maddox, is now 19 years old so he is not subject to the court decision. For some time he has ended relations with his father, even asking not to use his surname anymore.