Angelina Jolie: she’s really crazy | For many it is disgusting

Angelina Jolie is one of the most beloved Hollywood divas in the world, not only for her eternal beauty, but above all for her talent as an actress, who over the years has increasingly focused on busy roles. Even in private life she is very attentive to social and environmental issues, do you know what she’s crazy about?

The whole world has known her for her role as a Lara Croft, heroine of the video game of the same name, in the 2001 film Lara Croft: Tomb Rider. Angelina Jolie, eternal beauty and unparalleled talent, is among the most loved and requested women and actresses in the world. Forbes over the years has included it more than once in the ranking of 100 most influential women on the planet and has been called on several occasions the most beautiful and charming woman in the world.

In short, how can we blame him! Looking at it, it does not even have a defect and certainly many will have wondered what is its beauty secret. Simple: what he eats! Do you know what she’s crazy about?

Angelina Jolie, incredible but true: she loves them madly!

On closer inspection, the beautiful Hollywood diva, Angelina Jolie, one would wonder if she has always been so wonderful and enchanting or if or she has blossomed all at once. Apparently, its beauty has always been like this, except that at the time of school she was very teased for her slender build and because she wore glasses and appliance to her teeth. This created a discomfort and a inner suffering which has led her to forms of self-harm.

Over the years, however, things have changed and thanks to acting and her work as an actress she has discovered new worlds and a new happiness.

Many have wondered what he does to keep fit and what his secrets are for skin care. Surely he will take care of his body with specific products and treatments, practicing a lot of sports, but the thing that absolutely cannot be missing in his routine is proper nutrition. Not surprisingly, one of his favorite dishes is a food rich in protein but uninviting appearance. And yet, Angelina goes crazy!

He always makes a feast of it

Apparently, the Hollywood diva loves to madness eat insects. this his passion she was discovered on her trip to Cambodia with her children for charity projects, to which she is very close. In fact, it has always been involved in humanitarian and social causes, also linked to the environment. And precisely on that occasion, she became the spokesperson for a problem that afflicts our Earth but that no one seems to care about, namely the scarcity of food.

In different parts of the world, food is already in short supply now. And it has been estimated that by 2050 the world will be populated by about 9 billion people, so the food available will not be enough for everyone. That’s why Angelina Jolie like so many other characters is trying to raise public awareness on the subject, proposing more “ecological and natural” alternatives such as starting to exploit the resources that nature itself offers us.

And insects are part of these resources, a delicacy that the actress loves to eat but above all to cook, together with her children. In short, who would have thought?