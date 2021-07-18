Angelina Jolie spotted with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller: backfire for them too?

After more than 20 years, Angelina Jolie was photographed visiting Jonny Lee Miller, her first husband, during a trip to New York with their children

Angelina Jolie stars in the new summer gossip after being spotted visiting ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller.

According to rumors, the two are “reconnecting a lot” more than twenty years after their divorce. The couple had in fact been married from 1996 to 1999.

Rumors began to circulate when the Maleficent star was paparazzi as she left the apartment of Jonny Lee Miller, 48, twice in a week during a family trip to New York.

In fact, Jolie had arrived in New York with her children to celebrate her 46th birthday.

However, she did not miss the opportunity to greet her ex-husband, with whom, as the sources say, she remained on good terms even after the divorce.

Could the Bennifers launch a new fashion in Hollywood?

What’s behind the meeting between Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller

The role of Jolie’s children in this reunion

According to sources, the meeting between the exes was quiet and fun thanks to the children of the two actors.

According to rumors, in fact, Angelina visited her ex-husband along with some of his children.

“On her first night with Jonny, Angelina took only Knox with her, and it seems they all had a blast,” said a source, explaining that Jonny’s son Buster, 12, and Jolie Knox’s son, too. he 12, they are friends.

The insider then said that Jolie, 46, returned to Miller’s apartment with Pax the next day, so that the teenager could meet “the man her mother has always spoken so fondly of.”

“They were only together for a short time in Jonny’s apartment, but they seemed to get along well,” the source concluded.

Although the insider hasn’t revealed whether the ex-couple’s new relationship is romantic, it appears Angelina Jolie was pleased that her children knew a familiar face in New York that she is still very attached to.