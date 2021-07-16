Angelina Jolie still takes Brad Pitt to court, but not for the children

Here we go again. After five years of legal battles, it seemed that the only point of contention between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt it was custody of the children. How wrong we were! Because the actress and director took her ex-husband to court again. But, this time, the fate of their children has nothing to do with it. It is the fault of the champagne they produce in the castle in France where they had married.

The Château Miraval between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

In the documents obtained by the American television network Fox News, it is reported that Angelina Jolie’s lawyers have asked the judge presiding over the divorce case, to allow her to sell to a third party the estate of Château Miraval, in the South of France. Or rather, to sell his company, formed before the wedding, which owns half of the estate.

The reports presented in court states that the company Nouvel, LLC owned by Angelina Jolie and the Mondo Bongo LLC of Brad Pitt are shareholders on a par with the Luxembourg company that owns the Château Miraval estate in France and the SNC Miraval Provence winery.

The decision rests with the divorce judge

It seems that for years Jolie wants to get rid of the asset that still keeps her tied to Pitt. He never could do it because when the two filed for divorce five years ago, the judge effectively froze the couple’s common real estate situation. So today it is the judge who must give the green light to one of the two to make changes. A month ago he had already rejected the request of the Jolie team, which this week, however, has returned to the charge.

SEE HERE ALL THE PHOTOS OF BRAD’S LOVES

Why Angelina Jolie wants to sell Château Miraval

“After all these years spent trying to extricate herself from being her ex-husband’s business partner on acceptable financial terms, Ms. Jolie is extremely eager to close the pending agreement for the sale of Nouvel, LLC and asks that the Court issue an order,” the documents state. “Timing is essential because the buyer has communicated that any delay could result in the withdrawal of the purchase offer.” The hearing is set for September. In practice, if the judge does not hurry, Jolie risks seeing the deal fade away.

Loading... Advertisements

SEE HERE THE PHOTOS OF ALL ANGIE’S LOVES

The successful champagne

Because that’s what it’s all about. The Château Miraval estate had been compared by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in for about millions of dollars. But in addition to being a show, it also owns a large and renowned winery. Several wines produced there have received awards. Last but not least, the Rosé Miraval Rosé champagne that the former couple had launched on the market with a whole new label.

SEE HERE THE PHOTOS OF THE SIX CHILDREN OF THE BRANGELINA

Brad Pitt’s victory over custody of children

This is the second stoppage for Angelina Jolie. That only a few weeks ago she had seen Brad Pitt’s request to have joint custody of their 5 children still minors accepted. The actress, through her lawyers, has made it known that she intends to appeal the decision.

SEE HERE PHOTOS OF HOW MUCH BRAD AND ANGIE LOVED EACH OTHER TO MADNESS

Friend ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED