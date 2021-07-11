Angelina Jolie takes Brad Pitt back to court, this time for wine

At the time of their love, Brad and Angelina had bought the estate of Château Miraval, in the South of France and founded a winery of the same name. Even after the divorce, on this front between the two actors there seemed to be no problems, at least until now.

According to what was reported by the American network Fox News, Jolie would be willing to sell her 50% of the shares (which she owns through a company with registered office in Luxembourg, the Nouvel Llc) because “it no longer makes any sense to be in business with him after what happened” and no longer wants to be “the ignored partner”. To do so, however, he needs the clearance of Pitt (owner of the other half of the shares through his company Mondo Bongo Llc). But he has no intention of giving in, strong of the fact that there is a temporary restraining order on all the couple’s assets, blocked until the end of the dispute.

In short, the tug-of-war has begun. On his side Brad is not willing to give up an inch, while Angelina presses and has already applied to a judge in Los Angeles to suspend the limitations for the time of signing. Why is there such a rush? There is already a buyer willing to buy and in such cases, it is well known, time is money. Too bad that everything depends on the decisions of Pitt, who does not seem at all willing to facilitate things for his ex …

