Angelina Jolie talked about the most difficult moments of her life, telling how she overcame them, and that doing something for others makes her feel better

Angelina Jolie’s latest film role is one with which – as the actress herself reveals – she can relate personally in many ways.

Jolie in fact believes that the personal traumas she has experienced in her life have helped her prepare for her new film, Who Wish Me Dead.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress, 45, revealed to having felt “in pieces” several times in her life, just like her character, Hannah Faber – a forester who experiences a tragedy at work and finds herself having to fight post-traumatic stress disorder.

During the interview to promote the film, Angelina Jolie told of some periods of her personal life in which she felt unhappy.

“We all have moments in our lives when we feel torn to pieces, and I was in such a period until not so long ago – admitted Jolie – I experienced certain things that made me feel… you know, it’s hard to talk about it honestly, but everything was oppressive and I felt destroyed.

I have felt so many times in my life – the Oscar-winning actress continues to tell, recalling the anguish she felt when her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died in 2007 after an almost eight-year battle with breast and ovarian cancer.

It happens that you feel that you just want to hide under the covers and you are no longer sure what is left inside you”.

Angelina Jolie’s advice to overcome difficult times

“Having an opportunity, however, made me feel very lucky and helped me recover.

I would encourage anyone to take the leap and take advantage of every opportunity.

To women like me I tell you to get on the road, go somewhere, (re)discover what you have in yourself.

Get out of your comfort zone and test yourself with something you’ve never experienced. Rediscover that inner strength that you have within you”.

Jolie went on to say that one of the things her self-esteem anchors to is “her help to others.”

“I think it’s always been like this for me, certainly since I became a mother, but it was even before.”

“And that’s what I try to pass on to my children – revealed Angelina Jolie – You can try anything you want, you can do everything with your life, but in the end, what is your contribution?

What is your contribution to the world and to others?”