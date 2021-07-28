Angelina Jolie, tourist in Paris with four of the six children

The opportunity was offered to her by work. Angelina Jolie, which with Unesco and Guerlain decided to take part in the Women for Bees project, flew to Paris so that he could attend a meeting of the French Apidology Observatory. The actress took part in the conference, greeted the new graduates of the institute and asked them what were the results of the latest research carried out. Then, having completed his professional duties, he took by the hand four of his six children and, like any tourist, she walked through the crowded streets of the city.

Angelina Jolie, along with Zahara, Pax, Shiloh and Knox, was seen walking through the Champs-Elysées and then continuing her day at banksy’s exhibition. The actress, with a surgical mask to cover her face, did not mention suffering from the presence of fans, who inside and outside the shops followed her with their mobile phones. Surrounded by her children, all protected by the appropriate mask, she pulled straight, without conceding anything to a gossip that would have lost her in the eternal fight with Brad Pitt, her ex-husband.

