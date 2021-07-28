News

Angelina Jolie, tourist in Paris with four of the six children

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The opportunity was offered to her by work. Angelina Jolie, which with Unesco and Guerlain decided to take part in the Women for Bees project, flew to Paris so that he could attend a meeting of the French Apidology Observatory. The actress took part in the conference, greeted the new graduates of the institute and asked them what were the results of the latest research carried out. Then, having completed his professional duties, he took by the hand four of his six children and, like any tourist, she walked through the crowded streets of the city.

Angelina Jolie, along with Zahara, Pax, Shiloh and Knox, was seen walking through the Champs-Elysées and then continuing her day at banksy’s exhibition. The actress, with a surgical mask to cover her face, did not mention suffering from the presence of fans, who inside and outside the shops followed her with their mobile phones. Surrounded by her children, all protected by the appropriate mask, she pulled straight, without conceding anything to a gossip that would have lost her in the eternal fight with Brad Pitt, her ex-husband.

READ ALSO

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt, no peace: the fight for custody of children continues

Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO

Angelina Jolie, after the legal storm, peace (with Zahara and Pax)

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

750
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
609
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
575
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
567
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
534
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
514
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
477
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
461
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
396
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
330
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top