News

Angelina Jolie, what she would have wanted to do if she hadn’t become an actress: the ‘crazy’ backstory

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Angelina Jolie, do you know what she wanted to do if she hadn’t become an actress? You will be stunned! The backstory is really bizarre!

Angelina Jolie
The backstory on Angelina Jolie that leaves you speechless (getty source)

She achieved international fame by playing video game icon Lara Croft in films Lara Croft as Tomb Raider and Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life. Angelina Jolie, to date, is certainly one of the most loved and appreciated actresses of the world film scene. She has starred in numerous films. The actress has won three Golden Globes, and many awards received.

Read also Angelina Jolie finds love again? The international star caught several times with him

Talented, but also beautiful, she has repeatedly been declared the most beautiful and charming woman in the world, and it is impossible to say otherwise. It would seem, however, that an unexpected backstory in his life would emerge. Jolie, has repeatedly confessed, that if she had not become an actress, she would have wanted to do something else: are you curious to find out what it is? We are sure, you will be speechless.

Also follow our INSTAGRAM channel to be always updated: we give away scoops, memes and lots of entertainment! Click here

Loading...
Advertisements

Angelina Jolie, not everyone knows: she wanted to do it, the bizarre backstory

Angelina Jolie she is considered one of the most talented actresses in the world film scene. Gifted with great talent, we must admit, however, that she also has a breathtaking beauty.

Read also Angelina Jolie and that unforgettable song: remember which famous video clip she participated in?

In fact, several times, she has been declared the most beautiful and charming woman in the world. But in his life, or at least, in his past, a jaw-dropping backstory has emerged. Apparently, Angelina, she would have liked to do something else, if she had not become an actress. But what exactly did he dream of doing?

angelina jolie
Getty source

Since I was a child I dream of organizing funerals”, Angelina said several times. Apparently, she wanted to become the director of a funeral agency, would you have ever said that? A truly bizarre ‘desire’ that of the actress, who, thinking about it, leaves you speechless. But this ‘dream’ of hers has not had development, because the talented and beautiful Angelina Jolie has become a very successful actress!

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

550
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
417
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
394
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
378
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
376
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
374
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
374
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
345
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
301
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
251
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top