Angelina Jolie’s sexy and simple low sandals

In one of the most delicate moments for his personal life, Angelina Jolie it offers us the most exemplary answer, silence. A bit poker face, a bit Mona Lisa of the Hollywood system the actress who turned 46 last June 4, has recently lost a chapter in the long legal battle she has been going on for years with Brad Pitt. The ex-husband, in fact, would finally get shared custody of the children, leaving Angie and her lawyer stunned. But the gossip of international intrigue has not stopped in front of this news, and neither has Angie, who has always lent her face these days for a social campaign promoted by National Geographic. The Oscar-winning actress has posed totally covered with bees, alive, to raise public awareness of the risk of extinction in which insects are running, while she looks fixed in the room with the powerful and disarming look that distinguishes her.

Valentino/IPA Loading... Advertisements

One battle, for the planet or for family stability, after another, Angie has also found the time (irony) to celebrate her 46 years. The shots stolen from the exit of one of the best restaurants in Los Angeles, the most popular among the celebs of the city of angels, the Tao Restaurant, immortalize Angelina Jolie low sandals nude, caramel-colored, rounded and shiny worn in combos with a mimosa yellow peplo effect dream dress, to wrap the statuesque body, à la main the new Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove bag. The most recent it-bag of the maison led by Pierpaolo Piccioli, where the VLogo Signature, entirely covered with stud, is flanked by two iconic flip lock closures, while the red nappa interiors guard the secret world of Angelina, which we do not know, neither now nor ever.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io