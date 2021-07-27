Angelina Jolie’s style slips commented by Giusi Ferré

atNGELINA JOLIE

He’s about to get back behind a camera for the biopic about the war photographer Don McCullin. She is a special envoy of the UN Refugee Agency: committed to supporting those who have escaped from the bombs and fights to protect their children.

Momentary tenant in the wonderful villa that was Cecil B. DeMille, but only because she wanted her children to be close to her father who lives five minutes from there. Although the boys are ready to go to court to testify against Brad Pitt, accused of domestic violence.

This is the life of Angelina Jolie, who calls herself an old punk: contradictory and surprising, always intent on talking about the family and in the meantime called “the last diva” and “femme fatale”.

But what attracts the most is a carelessness that we can summarize as follows: “Enjoy vintage garments to the last breath, rediscovering second-hand shops”.

Because she has no time to waste, or maybe she doesn’t even care about doing it, or maybe she just likes to say it because no one will ever be able to browse her wardrobe.

Annodata (2019) It could be a dress, or a superfoulard ready to melt, but maybe even a pair of wings. And here it is, a giant butterfly (October 7, Rome, premiere of Maleficent ).

Doll (2019) It is wrapped in gold quilt tulle, golden embroidery, golden encrustations. As a true pop star escaped from a film of the times, obviously golden, of Disney (February 17, Hollywood, ASC Awards).

Vaporosa (2018) Let’s face it, it’s the feathers that suggest a vague balcony look that spurs even more on the tight-fitting tunic (January 11, Santa Monica, 23rd Annual Critics Choice Awards).

Dangling (2017) A classic of Jolie: precious fabric and loose shapes “to wear, he explained, until they are in pieces”. But it is not easy to destroy a blanket (October 11, West Hollywood).

