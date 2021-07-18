anxiety and agoraphobia after the lockdown

Kim Kardashian

The star has returned to experience the same negative emotions, already experienced following the armed robbery of which he was the victim in Paris in 2016.

The lockdown has had serious effects on Kim Kardashian’s mental stability.

The socialite in fact suffers from anxiety and agoraphobia: two disorders that have afflicted the 40-year-old since the armed robbery of which she was the victim in 2016 in a Paris hotel, where she was with her sisters to follow Fashion Week. And negative emotions came back to knock on Kardashian’s door during the forced closure due to the pandemic.

Speaking with sister Khloé in a clip for their reality show, Kim revealed: “I suffer from agoraphobia after the robbery in Paris.”

“I remember that I didn’t want to leave the house, I hated being outside. I didn’t want anyone to know where I was and I didn’t want to be seen.”

When the worst seemed to be behind us, the lockdown came to upset the star’s thoughts.

«It seemed to me to go back in time, I had just returned to Paris, I had started traveling again and then the quarantine came and now I am obsessed again and I do not want to go out».

Khloe tried to reassure his sister: “We don’t know what will happen in the future. Everything is scary. Protect yourself and your family at all costs. Do what you feel like doing.”

The reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, ended in June after 20 seasons.