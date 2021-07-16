News

anxiety and agoraphobia after the lockdown

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The lockdown has had serious effects on Kim Kardashian’s mental stability.

The socialite in fact suffers from anxiety and agoraphobia: two disorders that have afflicted the 40-year-old since the armed robbery of which she was the victim in 2016 in a Paris hotel, where she was with her sisters to follow Fashion Week. And negative emotions came back to knock on Kardashian’s door during the forced closure due to the pandemic.

Speaking with sister Khloé in a clip for their reality show, Kim revealed: “I suffer from agoraphobia after the robbery in Paris.”

“I remember that I didn’t want to leave the house, I hated being outside. I didn’t want anyone to know where I was and I didn’t want to be seen.”

Loading...
Advertisements

When the worst seemed to be behind us, the lockdown came to upset the star’s thoughts.

«It seemed to me to go back in time, I had just returned to Paris, I had started traveling again and then the quarantine came and now I am obsessed again and I do not want to go out».

Khloe tried to reassure his sister: “We don’t know what will happen in the future. Everything is scary. Protect yourself and your family at all costs. Do what you feel like doing.”

The reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, ended in June after 20 seasons.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

453
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
341
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
338
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
327
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
309
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
307
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
292
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
284
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
252
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
219
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top