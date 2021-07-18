Are Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae sisters? Absolutely not!

The news is spreading like wildfire that Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae are sisters or half-sisters. Some readers have even received this information from Google, simply searching for “Dixie D’Amelio”, others have read it on social media. Is that really the case?

Let’s start by saying that is fake news, also because it is not clear why Dixie should have a family connection with Addison and Charli not. After the premise we take a step back and explain how it is easily demonstrable that the news is false.

The place of birth. Addison Rae was born on October 6, 2000 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Dixie and Charli were born on August 12, 2001 and May 1, 2004, respectively, in Norwalk, Connecticut. The two towns are 1283 miles and 22 hours by car from each other. Sheri Nicole Easterling, Addison’s mother has traveled a lot, but has never lived in Norwalk. When and how would you have known Marc D’Amelio? How would they date?

Family. Mrs Easterling had two more children with her husband Monty Lopez, Enzo 16 November 2007, and Lucas on September 24, 2013. In all cases the woman shared photos of her children, including on social media, while she never shared anything with Dixie. It would make sense if she hid that she was Addison’s real mother. But then on the internet there would be articles that reveal his unspeakable secret. However, there are no references online to a relationship between Sheri and Addison.

Faith. Addison’s mom is a great believer. He attended the Baptist church. Hiding a daughter born from an affair with a man about to marry (Marc D’Amelio married on May 13, 2000 and at that time Sheri would have been in the fourth month of pregnancy) would have made her at least a sinner.

Loading... Advertisements

In short: the conspiracy theorists could tell of a trip of Sheri to Norwalk, of a fortuitous meeting with Marc D’Amelio that ended with a night of passion and with the subsequent birth of Addison, but it would be pure fantasy. the news of Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae sisters is clearly a fake news.

[FOTO: TikTok]













