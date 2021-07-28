Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker a couple?

It has been rumored since last spring that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are together. Yet, although there have been several sightings on multiple occasions and family celebrations, the officiality on the part of both never came. We all know, however, how much the highest paid model in the world cares (rightly) about her privacy and the basketball player of the Phoenix Suns it is no less. but a re-post a few days ago by him has rekindled interest in this couple, confirming what has been thought for some time:

Devin repost kendall’s post on his story “WHEW 😰” ITS OFFICIALLY 🙏🥺 pic.twitter.com/CCC750VCpy — booken (@kendallxdevin) January 21, 2021

A photo of her in a bikini sunbathing by the pool commented with a simple “Whew”, a kind of wow. Apparently, the two are reportedly spending a lot of time together and the relationship is going well.

Ok, it is very difficult to reconstruct a timeline of their meetings, but we have tried starting from the most recent:

JANUARY 2021

https://twitter.com/SumeetPenny/status/1352855519673765888?s=20

Spotted after a romantic dinner…

NOVEMBER 2020

On November 3rd at the twenty-fifth birthday of Kendall…

A café around for Beverly Hills…

OCTOBER 2020

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSKSMuS8/

Look at who also appears at the super exclusive party for the 40th anniversary of his sister Kim Kardashian? It can’t be a coincidence…

AUGUST 2020

Meanwhile, outside Nobu, in Malibu, caught Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/PEID6MhFJY — Basketball-Evolution (@bball_evo) August 16, 2020

The summer spent together with Santa Monica.

Well, the two seem super happy and rightly so. The only ones who are not happy with this union are devin booker fans, who recently blamed Kendall Jenner for the drop in the performance of the athlete, complete with points and scoreboard in hand.

These are Devin Booker’s stats — Points, rebounds, assists, and FG all down this year and I blame it on Kendall Jenner. #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/aCZvciZRPF — TweetsFromAz (@TweetsFromAZ) January 23, 2021

But are we serious? In football, basketball or sports in general, this is something that happens more and more often (unfortunately). Games are lost, won or drawn and what happens on the pitch is not strictly related to the private life of those who play. indeed. But be careful, because it is not the first time that Kendall Jenner he must defend himself against sexist accusations and jokes. Everything was born right at the beginning of his frequentation with Devin Booker, when the two were caught together after a trip in the car.

The photo had made the rounds of the web and a couple of users had arrogated the right to comment on the fact that the model often frequented basketball players, even going so far as to claim that those of theNba if they were “passing” it in turn. Well, her response had been quite exemplary and luckily she had silenced any bad language.

In short, by now it seems quite clear that the two have been dating for several months and that they have no intention of labeling their relationship (or maybe they have already done it and keep it for themselves): whether they are officially engaged, whether they are friends with benefits or anything else, it does not matter. If they are happy, no one else has the right to intrude… no?