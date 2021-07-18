News

ARE KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT BACK TOGETHER?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A dedication here, an evening together there, and here is the question we have all been asking ourselves for several weeks: are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott a couple again?

The clues we have gathered so far make us think that the answer may be yes. To make this hypothetical flashback ever more real, in fact, first, there was this sweet post written by the rapper in honor of Kylie for Mother’s Day, then (and this is the most obvious) the fact that the queen of makeup flew to Miami to celebrate his 29th birthday and at the party, in fact, they seemed more intimate than ever …

Not to mention that, just a few days ago, they were at Disneyland with their daughter Stormi and here too they gave us the idea of ​​being a super united family:

View this post on Instagram

Loading...
Advertisements

A post shared by Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (@kylieandtravy)

In short, the rumors have begun to become more and more insistent, so that even the American media have begun to wonder if love has not blossomed between them again. Or rather, if between the two – given the various reciprocal flirtations attributed over time – there is no open relationship:

Obviously, Kylie Jenner is always on the piece and has not hesitated to have her say, accusing the tabloids of having invented everything just to make the news and denying the fact that between her and Travis Scott there is this type of relationship:

Perhaps it is precisely the fact that you have taken so much to specify this thing that suggests that the two things are more serious than you think. In any case, two years after their breakup (they broke up shortly after the birth of their first daughter, displacing everyone), at least between them it seems the calm has returned. Will love be back too? To find out, we just have to keep following them.

See you soon for more updates on this couple! Bye!

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

490
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
369
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
352
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
351
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
334
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
334
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
320
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
315
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
270
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
229
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top