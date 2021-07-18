ARE KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT BACK TOGETHER?

A dedication here, an evening together there, and here is the question we have all been asking ourselves for several weeks: are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott a couple again?

The clues we have gathered so far make us think that the answer may be yes. To make this hypothetical flashback ever more real, in fact, first, there was this sweet post written by the rapper in honor of Kylie for Mother’s Day, then (and this is the most obvious) the fact that the queen of makeup flew to Miami to celebrate his 29th birthday and at the party, in fact, they seemed more intimate than ever …

Not to mention that, just a few days ago, they were at Disneyland with their daughter Stormi and here too they gave us the idea of ​​being a super united family:

In short, the rumors have begun to become more and more insistent, so that even the American media have begun to wonder if love has not blossomed between them again. Or rather, if between the two – given the various reciprocal flirtations attributed over time – there is no open relationship:

you guys really just make up anything. pic.twitter.com/Q0LPxgiRGg — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

Obviously, Kylie Jenner is always on the piece and has not hesitated to have her say, accusing the tabloids of having invented everything just to make the news and denying the fact that between her and Travis Scott there is this type of relationship:

i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

Perhaps it is precisely the fact that you have taken so much to specify this thing that suggests that the two things are more serious than you think. In any case, two years after their breakup (they broke up shortly after the birth of their first daughter, displacing everyone), at least between them it seems the calm has returned. Will love be back too? To find out, we just have to keep following them.

