Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez would start organizing the wedding

9 April 2021




















How time is passing lately Ariana Grande? According to the usual well-informed, sifting through locations and wedding dresses!

A source close to the 27-year-old told and! News that the singer and boyfriend Dalton Gomez they would start to organize their wedding and revealed that they would be orienting themselves to something intimate.

Neither of them wants a huge and extravagant event, so they are trying to figure out what the options are for an intimate ceremony” said the insider.

He then told some details about their love, explaining how they want to keep it private: “Ariana tries not to share too much of their relationship, is very respectful. But of course [la notorietà] it’s part of the game when you frequent a celebrity“.

He added that are “madly in love and that Dalton Gomez “treats Ariana like a queen and they have a lot of fun together“.



Ariana Grande revealed to fans of having said yes to the boyfriend’s marriage proposal last December.

She and the real estate agent have been together since January 2020 and made the report public by appearing in the video for “Stuck With U”, released four months later.

