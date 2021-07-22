News

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez now that they are married would be ready to come out into the open

18 June 2021




















Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are enjoying the honeymoon period from Newlyweds.

second Entertainment Tonightthe pair just married she finally feels moreRelaxedand less under pressure and they would be ready to live their relationship in the light of the sun:

Ariana and Dalton felt as if before getting married they could not be so open about their relationship without it being scrutinized by the media, now instead they feel much more at their ownor,” a source told the outlet. “They plan to travel more together and feel closer than ever“.

In fact it is true, there are very few images of the couple before the wedding, apart from a brief appearance in the video clip of “Stuck With You”, the photo of the engagement ring and some other super blurry shots (as Ariana likes them) on Instagram.

In a way, we can say that we really saw Dalton Gomez for the first time in the wedding photos, with which the pop star made us dream on social media. Go here to read all the details about the wedding!

You still don’t know who it is Dalton Gomez? here, you can find out all about Ariana Grande’s husband.



