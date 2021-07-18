Ariana Grande and honeymoon in Holland with her husband Dalton Gomez

After the wedding with Dalton Gomez, many had wondered what the destination chosen by Ariana Grande and her new husband for their honeymoon: better a super exclusive island in the middle of the Maldives, an exclusive resort in That of Bali or, again, a 5-star hotel in the heart of Italy, native land of the family of the most followed pop star in the world? No, none of this: against all odds Ariana has decided to put aside bikinis, white beaches and the Caribbean sea to travel to Holland, as she showed herself in some photos published on her Instagram profile. In the galleries shared by Grande, tulips, windmills and the classic wooden clogs with the tip that goes up (by the way, now in trend in season) are the masters.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Although Ariana and Dalton’s journey was almost incognito, last week the singer of 7 Rings she had been recognized by the owner of a small restaurant (decidedly spartan for a diva like the Grande), who had promptly told on Twitter that he had had Ariana and Dalton for lunch (but blessed luiiii!). According to the story, the two lovebirds would have ordered veggie burgers and fries, all washed down (so to speak) by a good glass of fresh water. An unpretentious meal that of Mr. and Mrs. Gomez who, once they paid the bill, they would leave 100 euros on tip, complimenting the staff for the great food and impeccable service. In short, no star whim for the singer of God is a Woman and her husband, whose honeymoon seems to have so much the air of a trip on the road with a limited budget and comforts reduced to the bone.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Loading... Advertisements

This of course does not mean that Grande and Gomez have not had fun or have missed some suggestive and characteristic experience: going to sift through the shots published by the 28-year-old singer we discover that the couple enjoyed a romantic boat trip, visited the canals of Amsterdam and, just so as not to miss anything , she also had herself immortalized inside a giant pair of wooden clogs, just like any two tourists. Seeing a superstar of the caliber of Ariana who rejoices in the little things is something wonderful, since it reminds us how much everything disappears and becomes superfluous when you are lucky enough to have the love of your life by your side.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Here yes, to be happy the Grande and Gomez do not need pharaonic pools, a bevy of waiters, silk sheets and buffet breakfasts worthy of Tiffany, but only a backpack equipped with a toothbrush and a clean t-shirt, a pair of comfortable shoes, a mobile phone with free memory to capture the most beautiful moments and , last but not least, your soul mate, with whom to share an extraordinary and unrepeatable adventure that is called life 💙💙💙💙

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io