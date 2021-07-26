News

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd teamed up again for the performance of “Off the Table”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










22 July 2021




















When two artists like Ariana Grande and The Weeknd join forces, the result is always something extraordinary.

Like the last, beautiful performance that saw them sing together: the one on “Off the Table“, the duet contained in “Positions” by the 28-year-old artist.

The performance is part of the series of live videos that Ari is releasing in collaboration with Vevo: those of “Pov,” “Safety Net” with Ty Dolla $ign, “My Hair” and “34+35“.

Ariana Grande at the Grammy Awards 2020 – getty images

The next one is that of the title track on the album and arrives today. Meanwhile, there is “Off the Table” to enjoy: ariana grande opens the video, with a floral dress coordinated with the scenography and silver boots, and The Weeknd, with an elegant black suit and sunglasses, enters the frame when her part begins. Their voices blend into a sound harmony that is a joy for the ears.

Loading...
Advertisements

Another peculiarity is the way in which the video was shot, that is, all in a single, long recovery. The camera moves between the two singers without ever detaching.

See for yourself:

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have also recently collaborated on the remix of “Save Your Tears”, one of the songs of summer 2021.

ph: getty images










Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

718
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
564
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
544
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
536
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
506
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
490
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
457
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
441
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
379
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
315
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top