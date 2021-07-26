Ariana Grande and The Weeknd teamed up again for the performance of “Off the Table”

When two artists like Ariana Grande and The Weeknd join forces, the result is always something extraordinary.

Like the last, beautiful performance that saw them sing together: the one on “Off the Table“, the duet contained in “Positions” by the 28-year-old artist.

The performance is part of the series of live videos that Ari is releasing in collaboration with Vevo: those of “Pov,” “Safety Net” with Ty Dolla $ign, “My Hair” and “34+35“.

Ariana Grande at the Grammy Awards 2020 – getty images

The next one is that of the title track on the album and arrives today. Meanwhile, there is “Off the Table” to enjoy: ariana grande opens the video, with a floral dress coordinated with the scenography and silver boots, and The Weeknd, with an elegant black suit and sunglasses, enters the frame when her part begins. Their voices blend into a sound harmony that is a joy for the ears.

Another peculiarity is the way in which the video was shot, that is, all in a single, long recovery. The camera moves between the two singers without ever detaching.

See for yourself:

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have also recently collaborated on the remix of “Save Your Tears”, one of the songs of summer 2021.

ph: getty images






















