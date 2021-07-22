News

Ariana Grande announces the new perfume God Is A Woman

The announcement came via a post on Instagram, at the moment no rumor about the possible date of distribution

The pop star, actress, model and entrepreneur has announced the arrival of the new perfume. In the past few hours the voice of Into You has published the commercial of its new fragrance on the profile Instagram which boasts more than 243,000,000 followers who follow his life daily.

Ariana Grande, the post on Instagram

Ariana Grande, brother Frankie gets married

Over the years Ariana Grande-Butera, this is the name of the registry office, has established itself as a real media phenomenon worldwide.

In the past few hours the singer (photo) shared a short teaser and a shot of the new fragrance, called God Is A Woman as the second single from the album Sweetener, certified platinum in the United States of America for selling more than a million copies.

Ariana Grande, the last album

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in secret: the details

Ariana Grande class of 1993, is among the most loved artists internationally. Single after single, the singer has climbed the sales charts winning numerous certifications.

His latest album Positions it has achieved great success so much so that the first single from the album boasts more than 320,000,000 views on YouTube.

