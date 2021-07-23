News

Ariana Grande, brother Frankie gets married

The dancer shared with the audience the joy of the great event by telling the marriage proposal to her boyfriend Hale Leon and also sharing a video of it.

Frankie Grande, the post on Instagram

Ariana Grande shared wedding photos on Instagram

Frankie Grande, class of 1983, shared a series of beautiful shots in the company of his sweetheart, made exclusively for the magazine People.

In parallel, the dancer announced: “He said yes! We are officially engaged! I’m so glad my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me! Playing and making me laugh forever!”.

Frankie Grande, the video of the proposal

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in secret: the details

Later, Frankie Grande said that he had made the proposal through virtual reality. In fact, the dancer revealed: “Once I realized that he would be the right one, I started thinking about how to make the proposal special“.

Frankie Grande then added: “They created this beautiful personalized world to which they finally added another of their simulations so that we could have the proposal of our dreams! I’m so happy that everything went perfectly and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

Within a short time the video of the proposal has received numerous comments of congratulations and over 190,000 views on Instagram.

