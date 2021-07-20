News

Ariana Grande donated a million dollars to help those with mental health problems

The singer has made a donation to BetterHelp, the association deals with services and treatments for mental illnesses that the star wants to make accessible to everyone

Ariana Grande has decided to donate a million dollars to help those who cannot afford to treat their mental health problems.

Ariana Grande, the donation to BetterHelp

Ariana Grande announces the new perfume God Is A Woman

The 28-year-old artist’s collaboration with BetterHelp, an association that deals with services and care for mental illnesses, will allow anyone, especially people with fewer economic opportunities, to apply for and get psychological support by an expert. “I’m excited to partner with Better Help, donating a million dollars for free therapies,” the singer wrote on her social media channels. “Therapy should not be for a privileged few, but something that everyone has access to. While I know that this does not solve the problem in the long term, I wanted to do the same hoping it will inspire you to start, to feel good about asking for help and, I hope, to free your minds from all sorts of self-judgment.”

Ariana Grande concluded her message by writing: “I hope this is a nice starting point and may you find space in your lives for this and continue! Healing is not linear or easy, but you are worth the effort and time, I promise you!”

Ariana Grande and mental health problems

deepening



Ariana Grande, brother Frankie gets married

The pop star’s generosity is not surprising, as she has always been very open about her mental health and depression problems. In 2018 he tweeted “Therapy saved my life so many times.” In 2019 he shared some stories in which he mentioned depression. “Depression it’s your body that says, ‘I don’t want to be this character anymore, I don’t want to stick to this avatar you brought into the world anymore, it’s too much for me.’ You should think of the word “depressed” as a ‘deep rest’. Your body needs to be depressed. He needs to rest from this character you’ve been trying to play.” The problems related to anxiety they forced Ariana to cancel, also in 2019, the meet and greet and the sound check with the fans of the Belgian stage of the Sweetener World Tour. “Hello my loves – he wrote on social media – It’s time for a bit of honesty. My anxiety and depression have been at an all-time high recently. I gave you everything I have and tried to always give my best to mask it. Today has been a very difficult day. After a few panic attacks I feel that the wisest decision is not to do the sound check party or the meet &greet and to preserve myself for the show. I like to spend time with you but I will not be able to be present or give you the best of me. I don’t want to sound hasty and wavering. I would like to control these attacks, but as anyone with anxiety or depression understands, sometimes these things get the better of you and you are not able to have full control over yourself. Anyone who bought the Vip ticket for m&g or sound check party will obviously be refunded. I love you. I am very sorry. I promise I’ll give you the best show possible.”

