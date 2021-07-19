Ariana Grande gave her stamp of approval to the “Pin Top” aka the Top of the summer

Ariana Grande has officially declared itself in favour of the boss more than tendency dell”summer 2021: on pin top.

The pop star has released two new live performances, in which she performs her hit singles “My Hair” and “34+35”. And the look is coolness pure: a brown sequined suit by the designer Supriya Lele, which consists of a mini skirt and pin top with a chrome effect.

In case you don’t know the pin-top trend yet, here’s the summary you need:

The top of summer 2021 basically consists of a tiny brooch or button applied to breast height, which holds together the two front panels of a vest, a blouse, a sweater, leaving in practice uncovered the whole torso.

Loading... Advertisements

On which trendsetters have we already seen it worn? Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski.

If you want a bit of action from “Dangerous Woman”, the pin top can certainly give you all the emotions you need.

ph. Getty





















