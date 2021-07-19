News

Ariana Grande gave her stamp of approval to the “Pin Top” aka the Top of the summer

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










16 July 2021




















Ariana Grande has officially declared itself in favour of the boss more than tendency dell”summer 2021: on pin top.

The pop star has released two new live performances, in which she performs her hit singles “My Hair” and “34+35”. And the look is coolness pure: a brown sequined suit by the designer Supriya Lele, which consists of a mini skirt and pin top with a chrome effect.

In case you don’t know the pin-top trend yet, here’s the summary you need:

The top of summer 2021 basically consists of a tiny brooch or button applied to breast height, which holds together the two front panels of a vest, a blouse, a sweater, leaving in practice uncovered the whole torso.

Loading...
Advertisements

On which trendsetters have we already seen it worn? Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski.

If you want a bit of action from “Dangerous Woman”, the pin top can certainly give you all the emotions you need.

ph. Getty











Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

516
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
391
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
368
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
361
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
349
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
348
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
341
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
335
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
288
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
237
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top