Ariana Grande has released the special video clip of “POV”

Ariana Grande has chosen to make a lyric &dance video for “POV”, final track of the original version of his latest album “Positions”.

The protagonists of the clip are the dancers Cory Graves and Brian Nicholson, friends and collaborators of the singer. Cory and Brian together with their brother Scott Nicholson have created the choreography that you can admire below.

“POV” is l“stands for “point of view”, translated into English “point of view”. The song was written by Ari along with friend and trusted collaborator Tayla Parx, and produced by Mr. Franks, Oliver “Junior” Frid and Tommy Brown.

The song is an R&B ballad in which the singer talks about how much the love of her boyfriend Dalton Gomez has changed the way she sees herself for the better. The text tells how Dalton’s relationship helped Ari to accept himself, with his fears and insecurities: it is an appeal to love each other as you are, just like your sweetheart does.

Recently Ariana Grande has returned to duet with The Weeknd in the remix of “Save Your Tears”. This is the third collaboration scored by the two artists, after “Off The Table”, a song on the album “Positions” and “Love Me Harder”, their first joint single released in 2014.

