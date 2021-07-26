News

Ariana Grande has released the special video clip of “POV”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










3 May 2021




















Ariana Grande has chosen to make a lyric &dance video for “POV”, final track of the original version of his latest album “Positions”.

The protagonists of the clip are the dancers Cory Graves and Brian Nicholson, friends and collaborators of the singer. Cory and Brian together with their brother Scott Nicholson have created the choreography that you can admire below.

“POV” is l“stands for “point of view”, translated into English “point of view”. The song was written by Ari along with friend and trusted collaborator Tayla Parx, and produced by Mr. Franks, Oliver “Junior” Frid and Tommy Brown.

Loading...
Advertisements

The song is an R&B ballad in which the singer talks about how much the love of her boyfriend Dalton Gomez has changed the way she sees herself for the better. The text tells how Dalton’s relationship helped Ari to accept himself, with his fears and insecurities: it is an appeal to love each other as you are, just like your sweetheart does.

Recently Ariana Grande has returned to duet with The Weeknd in the remix of “Save Your Tears”. This is the third collaboration scored by the two artists, after “Off The Table”, a song on the album “Positions” and “Love Me Harder”, their first joint single released in 2014.

ph: press office










Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

692
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
529
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
523
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
511
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
473
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
471
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
445
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
422
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
366
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
303
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top