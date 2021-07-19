News

Ariana Grande is on her honeymoon with her husband Dalton Gomez in Holland

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










12 July 2021




















It’s time for the most romantic trip to Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez: the honeymoon!

The singer and the real estate agent they were married on May 15, 2021 and now they have left for Europe for their first holiday as a wife and husband.

More precisely, they are located in Holland and Ariana shared some sweet photos, one of which is where they’re sitting inside two giant Dutch hooves and she looks adorably towards Dalton. In the other images, there are shots from any tourist, who immortalizes mills and canals of Amsterdam.

You can see the slideshow here on Ariana Grande’s Instagram account.

Loading...
Advertisements

Ariana Grande at the Grammy Awards 2020 – getty images

Who knows if this is the first stage of a journey that will also take them to other European countries (and maybe even Italy?!): we continue to follow Ariana Grande for the next updates from the honeymoon!



Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez started dating in early 2020 and made the relationship public by appearing in the video of Stuck With U“, released the following May.

In December, the singer revealed that she had said yes to the marriage proposal and the wedding was held in May, in Ari’s house in Montecito.

ph: getty images











Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

534
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
406
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
384
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
368
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
364
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
363
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
359
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
341
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
297
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
245
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top