Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Naruto on the battle royale coming soon

Posted on
The next big concert of Fortnite will be named after Ariana Grande, according to a combination of documents and recent rumors about the Fortniteleaks subreddit. The documents of Epic – coming from the legal battle with Apple – they first suggested that Grande would arrive at Fortnite this October (with Lady Gaga on stage at the Party Royale in December), and the leaker now suggests that Epic has completed an internal test show.

These shows would be in line with previous concerts with Travis Scott and Marshmello. The leak also suggests an upcoming crossover of Stranger Things which adds something called ‘The Sideways’, a kingdom that, like the show’s Upside-Down, will pour horrible monsters into the game world. Epic also plans to add a number of characters from Justice League and Suicide squad and is trying to gain access to Naruto for season 8 along with an explosive kunai weapon.

Fortnite: the next update will introduce several news

The court documents are obviously legitimate, while the rumors come from a source that Fortniteleaks moderators claim that it has a consistent track record (including Fortnite’s ‘Primal’ season) and is ‘100%’ reliable. There is a smattering of other anticipations in court documents, including changes to the map, the return of rideable mechs and a complete change of the map for Chapter 3.

As with all leaks, it is worth taking them with pliers. But with Ariana Grande’s concert and Naruto details appearing in official documents, such confirmation suggests that the unofficial escape is also accurate.

