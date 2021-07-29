News

Ariana Grande lands at «The Voice»

Air of renewal in the American version of The Voice who, now in her twenty-first season, decides to open her doors to an international pop star as a coach: Ariana Grande. The singer of My Everything and Thank U, Next he confirmed, in fact, that he will be company with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton taking the place of Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, who had participated in the NBC show since the eighteenth edition.

For the Grande, fresh from the release of the Deluxe Edition of Positions, which includes four new tracks including the remix of 34+35 Feat. Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, this is a particularly fortunate period of her career: the entry into the family of The Voice, which continues to obtain excellent listening results, is just another challenge of an artist who has shown that she never gave up and has always set the bar higher.

“I am absolutely thrilled, honored and enthusiastic” Ariana wrote on her social profiles that, thanks to The Voice he will measure himself for the first time in the role of judge. With concerts and tours suspended due to the pandemic, after all, all that remains is to look for alternative ways to have contact with your audience and Grande seems to have managed to have found it.

