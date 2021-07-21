Ariana Grande launches the new perfume God Is a Woman

written by

Roberta Marciano





2 July 2021



New launch for Ariana Grande. This time it is a new perfume that comes less than a year after the fragrance R.E.M. It will be called God Is A Woman and takes its name from the eponymous single from the album Sweetener. Like any of its other fragrances, this one also has a very special concept and bottle and will arrive for the moment only in America starting from July 29th.

The peculiarity of God Is A Woman lies first and for all in its ingredients. 91% of them come directly from nature but not only: it is made with sustainable ingredients and is cruelty free as well as being 100% vegan! In this way this new perfume can be truly good for everyone!

In the last 3 years the singer of 7 Rings has released so many fragrances from Thank U Next to R.E.M. in a single musical era come three perfumes each with totally different packaging and characteristics. And it would not be the only novelty. It seems that a perfume is also about to arrive Thank U Next 2.0 with a bottle in lilac tones and a new fragrance.

Loading... Advertisements

Discover the Perfumes of Ariana Grande on Douglas Italia!

When will it arrive in Italy?

We do not yet know the date of arrival in Italy but, if it will be like the previous fragrances, we can expect it in a few months. In fact, it is very likely that it will arrive in the first months of autumn or early September. Ariana’s perfumes in Italy are exclusive to Douglas and we think it won’t change. We will just have to be patient a little for this new launch.

Are you curious to try Ariana Grande’s new fragrance, God Is A Woman?