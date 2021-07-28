Ariana Grande made a declaration of love to boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Instagram

News












The love story between Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez it goes on at full sail and this time the update comes directly from the singer!

The 27-year-old told fans how well she is with her boyfriend and betrothed, sharing some photos of the couple on his Instagram account. In one of the romantic images they cuddle in front of the burning fireplace, in the others they embrace in the moonlight.

But it is the caption that will make you dissolve, with a real declaration of love: “My heart, my person. Thank you so much for being you” wrote the artist.





Ariana Grande revealed to having said yes to Dalton Gomez’s marriage proposal last December.

She and the real estate agent have been together since January 2020 and made the report public by appearing in the video for “Stuck With U”, released four months later.

ph: getty images













