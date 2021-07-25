Ariana Grande remembers the Manchester bombing, the message for the victims

4 years after that damned May 22, 2017 Ariana Grande recalls the Manchester bombing. The pop star left a message for the victims in the Instagram stories, writing the names and surnames of those who died from the terrorist madness during a concert in the British capital.

The Night of Terror

It was 10:31 pm when the Manchester Arena, at the end of ariana grande’s concert, was shaken by two explosions. The kamikaze Salman Araman Abedi, 22 years old, had blown himself up near the ticket office of the structure causing a massacre. Under the terrorist attack they died 23 people with 250 people injured and Salman, of course, also died of his own madness.

For the detonation the suicide bomber had used the acetone peroxide, the same one used by the criminals of the Caliphate for the attacks in Paris and Brussels.

The next day ISIS claimed that attack which, according to numbers and statistics, was recorded as the worst terrorist attack in the United Kingdom. Ariana Grande he interrupted the tour and resumed it on June 5, 2017. The day before, on June 4, the pop star held a concert in honor of the victims, One Love Manchester, in the same town where the massacre was held at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The proceeds of the event amounted to £10 million which were donated to the British Red Cross.

Ariana Grande recalls the Manchester bombing

On several occasions the pop star has remembered the victims of that terrible night and today, 4 years after the massacre, Ariana Grande remembers the Manchester bombing in one of the stories on Instagram. Here’s his message:

Loading... Advertisements

“Although pain is always present and our relationship with it is constantly evolving and expressed in different ways, every day, all year round… I know that this anniversary will never be easy, know that today I am thinking of you. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always.”

The message with which Ariana Grande remembers the attack it ends with the list of victims of that night: 10 of them were under the age of 20, the youngest was a girl of just 8 springs and the oldest was a woman of 51 years. The pop star gives her memory with white characters on a black background, as a sign of respect.