Ariana Grande sent love to Britney Spears, after the last hearing in which she could choose her lawyer

The voice of Ariana Grande is added to the choir #FreeBritney, along with those of many other stars such as Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and many others who are showing their support to Britney Spears.

During the last hearing in case is calling for an end to personal and administrative protection on her, who has been in the hands of her father Jamie Spears since 2008, the singer has obtained the right to choose her own lawyer.

The judge accepted the resignation of the lawyer Sam Ingham, which has represented it since protection began 13 years ago, and has said yes to the demand that from now on it be lawyer Mathew Rosengart to follow the pop star.

Britney Spears, 39 years old – getty images

Britney Spears celebrated what she called “a true representation” on Instagram, thanking the fans and making the wheel enthusiastic. He used the hashtag #FreeBritney, created by fans to support her.

In the comments, Ariana Grande he wanted to send her a message in the first person:

“You are so much loved and supported” he wrote, along with emojis in the shape of white hearts.

Not only that, the 28-year-old artist republished Britney’s post in her Stories and added #FreeBritney. You can see the Story here on Twitter, taken from PopCrave.







