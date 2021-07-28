Ariana Grande star at The Voice Usa (promo video)

In March 2021 we gave you news of the arrival of Ariana Grande in the cast of The Voice Usa, one of the most successful (and longevity) talent shows on American soil. It was she, via social media, who revealed her entry into the cast, thus replacing the role previously assigned to Nick Jonas:

surprise!!! I am overly thrilled, honored, excited to join @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton for next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you”

As already pointed out, for Ariana Grande it is a real debut as a judge in a talent show. Recall that, in the first seasons, to have held the role among the first was the colleague, Christina Aguilera. Ariana joins Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and veteran Blake Shelton, who has been on the show since the program’s debut.

In the past few hours the first of the new season has been unveiled, totally focused on the singer’s debut in the cast, together with the three Judges. A funny curtain that sees the three around the bonfire while Blake Shelton points to “a big star”. Nothing connected to space but to the pop star, on a moon, with tail and microphone. She joins her colleagues who “impose” a ritual on her: singing a song around the fire. Not even the time to finish the sentence and Ariana Grande begins to sing “Hopelessly devoted to you“, famous song taken from the soundtrack of “Grease”. And around them, everyone finds themselves bewitched…

Click here to watch the promo video.

Hopelessly Devoted to you, the song performed by Ariana Grande in the promo of The Voice Usa

As mentioned, Ariana Grande has chosen to interpret, for the promo, the classic taken from Grease, Hopelessly Devoted to you, originally recorded by Olivia Newton-John. Let’s discover together some curiosities about the song.

“Hopelessly Devoted to You” was written AFTER they finished shooting the film. Olivia Newton-John’s ballad was grease’s only song nominated for an Oscar in 1979. It lived up to the best original song, but lost to Donna Summer’s “Last Dance”.

By contract, the actress was supposed to play a song on her own, without duets and interactions. And so, it was the producer of the film, John Farrar, who proposed the piece to her. And to think that the record was decidedly skeptical about the song assigned and well received by Olivia Netwon-John herself.

In America it peaked at number three on the Billboard charts of best-selling singles.