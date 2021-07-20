Ariana Grande’s 5 greatest hits, from Problem to Save Your Tears (remix)

What are the greatest successes of Ariana Grande? The singer-songwriter of Boca Raton he is a great little pop star, but in his DNA r’n’b, trap and hip hop also flow, without leaving on the street the electronic component always dominant in his hits. The last studio album is Positions (2020), sixth studio experience with excellent guests including The Weeknd, Doya Cat and Ty Dolla Sign. Today the pop star is a point of reference for the international scene.

Not only music: Ariana Grande is committed against bullying and the battle against cancer, and is also a fervent pacifist, especially after the tragedy of her concert in Manchester.

Problem (2014).

Problem it is an up time made explosive by the participation of Iggy Azalea, a concentrate of funk and groove embellished with a video with a 60s atmosphere.





Dangerous Woman (2016)

There’s pop and there’s tension, in Dangerous Woman, a mid tempo song in which Ariana Grande embraces small rock nuances, a successful balance that makes her a nomination at the Grammy Awards 2017 for best solo pop interpretation.





No Tears Left to Cry (2018)

In full style contemporary r&b, No Tears Left To Cry it has a very strong graphic rendering: presented with the upside-down text, it takes up the upside-down world of the official video. This song decrees the recovery of Ariana Grande after the shock of the Manchester bombing, a liberating cry after so many tears and so much fear.

Thank U, Next (2018)

Thank U, Next, title track of the album of the same name, tells the feelings and importance of those who are single and for this reason the song has a strong autobiographical cut, as well as an excellent pop push.





” Save Your Tears ” (remix) feat. The Weeknd (2021)

” Save Your Tears ” (remix) is a reissue of a song by The Weeknd in which the two artists sing in duet, and can not miss among the greatest hits of Ariana Grande.