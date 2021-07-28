News

Ariana Grande’s generosity

Ariana Grande surprised everyone with a generous donation aimed at help fans who can’t afford to request psychological support.

Boca Raton pop star donated a million dollars to ensure that everyone, especially people with fewer economic opportunities, has the opportunity to request and obtain psychological support by an expert.

The voice of “Thank you, next” has teamed up with the better help organization to allow people to take advantage of its services and embark on a therapeutic path.

“I’m excited to partner with Better Help, donating a million dollars for free therapies,” the singer wrote on her social media channels. He added: “Therapy should not be for the privileged few, but something that everyone has access to. While knowing that this does not solve the problem in the long term, I wanted to do the same hoping that it will inspire you to start, to feel good about asking for help and, I hope, to free your minds from all sorts of self-judgment”.


Ariana Grande concluded her message by writing: “I hope that this is a nice starting point and that you can find space in your lives for this and continue! Healing is not linear or easy, but you are worth the effort and the time, I promise you!”.

