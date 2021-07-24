News

Ariana Grande’s wedding and 5 other famous weddings celebrated in secret

Posted on
There are also those who tried to keep them hidden, but were betrayed by an invitee….










21 May 2021




















Ariana Grande he didn’t warn us that he would married Dalton Gomez but he made it known only after they had already become wife and husband, through a statement from his spokesman.

The singer and the real estate agent would have said yes Sunday 16 May 2021 in the 27-year-old’s house to Montecito, in California. “It was a small and intimate wedding, with less than 20 people – the spokesman told PeopleThe room was so full of happiness and love”.

Ariana Grande – getty images

Not only Ariana Grande: there are several stars who have revealed only after the fact that they have married. There are those who managed to keep the secret for almost a year, such as Ed Sheeran with the wedding with Cherry Seaborn, who instead tried but on the most beautiful was betrayed by an invitee …

Crush play on video below to learn more about Ariana Grande’s wedding and discover other stars who kept their wedding away from the spotlight:



ph: getty images










