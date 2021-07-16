Sports

“As a lover of Italy-Argentina football in Naples, it whet my imagination”

At Radio Punto Nuovo during Punto Nuovo Sport Show he spoke Giancarlo Fir, former FIGC president and UEFA vice-president: “Italy-Argentina in Naples can not but tease the imagination of a football lover like me. There are three fundamental references such as Italy, Argentina and the city of Naples united in the name of Maradona. We are talking about two national teams that at the moment, thanks to the successes achieved, are in great dusting. There are, for the possible match between Italy and Argentina, the problems related to the organization and timing: there are to consider the Nations League and the qualifiers for the World Cup as well as the World Cup, we have many matches of the national team concentrated that have never been so.


European victory? I witnessed from the balcony of my apartment the celebrations for the victory of Italy. It was a great joy, the first European won I won as a fan at the Olympics in 1968. I was President of the Federation in the other two missed appointments. We just have to try to avoid Brazil in the final (laughs, ed). Penalties are also turning a little differently than in the past.


Mancini’s lifetime contract? Gravina almost thought about it with a contract until 2026, operating as president of the federation is much more complex than operating as president of a club. The president of a club is a reference shareholder and you have a responsibility related to a period that can also be very long, for the Federation you have period mandates and you must be careful. Such a long contract to Mancini is the demonstration of how Gravina believed in Mancini. This victory is experienced as a restart for the whole country in the sense of constructiveness after all that has happened. After that, it is natural that a World Cup is a World Cup, with a planetary dimension even if nothing detracts from the weight of this European championship won. In recent times we have done much better at the Europeans than at all the other post-2006 World Cups won in Berlin. In this historical period it seems that we suffer much more from competitions with non-European nations than with nations only of our continent”.

